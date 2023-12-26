close_game
News / Education / Employment News / DSSSB recruitment 2023: 2354 JA, LDC and Stenographer posts notified, check notice here

DSSSB recruitment 2023: 2354 JA, LDC and Stenographer posts notified, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 26, 2023 05:43 PM IST

DSSSB recruitment 2023: Application process begins on January 9

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified vacancies for the post of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade II, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English), Lower Division Clerk-cum-Typist, Jr. Stenographer, Stenographer & Assistant Grade - I posts. The applictaion process will commence on January 9, 2024, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 7, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2354 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Grade-IV/Junior Assistant: 1672

Stenographer: 143

Lower Division Clerk-cumTypist (English/Hindi): 256

Jr. Stenographer: 20

Junior Assistant: 40

Stenographer: 14

Junior Assistant: 30

Junior Stenographer (English): 2

Junior Assistant: 28

Stenographer Grade-II: 5

Lower Division Clerk: 28

Junior Assistant: 10

Junior Stenographer (Hindi): 2

Asstt. Grade-I: 104

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

DSSSB recruitment 2023 examination pattern: DSSSB will conduct One Tier Examination.

DSSSB recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Next, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details candidates can check the detailed notification below:

