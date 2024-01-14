close_game
DSSSB Recruitment 2024: TGT and other posts notified, apply from Feb 8

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: TGT and other posts notified, apply from Feb 8

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 14, 2024 12:59 PM IST

DSSSB notifies vacancies for TGT, Drawing Teacher and MTS posts.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified vacancies for the Trained Graduate Teacher, Drawing Teacher and MTS posts. The applictaion process will commence on February 8 and the deadline for submitting the application form is March 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB notifies vacancies for TGT, Drawing Teacher, and MTS posts
DSSSB notifies vacancies for TGT, Drawing Teacher, and MTS posts

The date of conduct of the examination will be notified in due course.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5118 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers and Drawing Teacher posts under ADVERTISEMENT NO. 02/2024.

This recruitment will fill 567 vacancies of Multi Tasking Staff under ADVERTISEMENT NO. 03/2024.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 eligibility criteria: The eligibility and other details will be available in the official notification.

DSSSB recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Next, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Check ADVERTISEMENT NO. 02/2024 here

Check ADVERTISEMENT NO. 03/2024 here

Exam and College Guide
