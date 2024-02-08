DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024: Registration process to begin today for 5118 posts
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details and application fee
The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board will begin the applictaion process for 5118 Trained Graduate Teacher & Drawing Teacher posts today, February 8. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5188 Trained Graduate Teachers & Drawing Teachers posts.
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024 examination process: For the Trained Graduate Teachers & Drawing Teachers positions, DSSSB will hold One Tier Examination.
DSSSB recruitment 2024: How to apply
Follow the steps given to submit the applictaion form
Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Next, click on the Apply link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the applictaion form
Submit the applictaion form
Take a printout for future reference.
For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification below: