DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024: Registration process to begin today for 5118 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2024 12:30 PM IST

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details and application fee

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board will begin the applictaion process for 5118 Trained Graduate Teacher & Drawing Teacher posts today, February 8. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5188 Trained Graduate Teachers & Drawing Teachers posts.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024 examination process: For the Trained Graduate Teachers & Drawing Teachers positions, DSSSB will hold One Tier Examination.

DSSSB recruitment 2024: How to apply

Follow the steps given to submit the applictaion form

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Next, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion form

Submit the applictaion form

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
