DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: JMC to recruit 145 Assistant Professor posts

Published on Dec 17, 2022 09:48 AM IST

Delhi University will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JMC at jmc.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Professor posts through the official site of JMC at jmc.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 7, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 145 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates will have to possess master’s degree with 55 percent marks in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University OR Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign University/ Institution with a ranking among top 500 in the world University ranking.

The National Eligibility Test shall be the minimum eligibility for appointment of Assistant Professor. The clearing of NET shall not be required for candidates in such disciplines for which NET has not been conducted.

Selection Process

The screening committee will draw a list of all the candidate indicating the marks scores by them in descending order i.e. starting from the candidate getting the higher marks towards the candidates getting the lower marks.

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay 500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category for Assistant Professor posts. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants.

Detailed Notification Here

Sign out