DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Non- Teaching Posts at gargicollege.in

DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Non- Teaching Posts at gargicollege.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 06, 2024 02:19 PM IST

Gargi College invites applications for non-teaching posts.

Gargi College of Delhi University has invited applications for non-teaching posts. The last date for submitting the application form is 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news on January 6.

Delhi University is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 23 vacancies of non-teaching posts.
DU Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies of non-teaching posts.

DU Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the UR/OBC/EWS category. SC, ST, PwBD categories, and Female applicants have to pay 500 as an applictaion fee.

Direct link to apply

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

To apply candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at gargicollege.in

On the homepage, click on the Job Opportunity

Next, click on the “Online link to apply for permanent post of Non-Teaching Staff -2024”

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

Notification here

Exam and College Guide
