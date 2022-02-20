ECL recruitment 2022: Apply for 313 vacancies of Mining Sirdar

The application process to fill 313 vacancies of Mining Sirdar has begun in Eastern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited. The application process will end on March 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ECL at www.easterncoal.gov.in.

ECL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being held to fill 313 positions, of which 127 are for the General category, 30 are for the EWS category, 83 are for the OBC(NCL), 46 are for the SC category, and 23 are for the ST category.

ECL recruitment age limit: The candidate's age should not be below 18 years and the maximum age of candidates should not be more than 30 years.

ECL recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹1000 as the application fee. Candidates can pay the application fee through Online mode i.e. Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking etc. SC/ST, Ex- Servicemen, and Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply

ECL recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of ECL easterncoal.gov.in.

Click on the 'Recruitment' tab given on the homepage.

Click on the link given to apply for Mining Sirdar

Key in your details.

Fill in the application form.

Take a printout of the application form