EPFO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2859 SSA & Steno posts from tomorrow

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO will begin the applictaion process for SSA and Stenographer posts tomorrow, March 27. Candidates can apply online through the official site of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 28. EPFO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2859 SSA & Steno posts from March 27(HT Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 2859 posts vacancies of which 2674 vacancies are for the post of Social Security Assistant and 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer(Group C).

The application cost for General/EWS/OBC is 700 for both positions. The payment of fees is exempted for candidates who are SC/ST* PwBD, female candidates, or ex-servicemen.

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.epfindia.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, Fill the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.