EPFO SSA final answer key released; direct link to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released final answer keys of the recruitment examination held for the post of Social Security Assistant (SSA) in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Candidates can download it from nta.ac.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in. EPFO SSA final answer key released(Shutterstock)

The final results of EPFO SSA 2023 recruitment examination was declared in January 2024

The stage 1 examination took place on August 18, 21, 22 and 23, 2023. A total of 6,46,287 candidates had registered for the examination, out of whom 2,46,725 took the stage 1 examination. Of them, 26,777 candidates qualified and became eligible for the stage 2 examination or skill test that took place on November 19.

A total of 22,833 candidates appeared for the skill test.

Scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks of the skill test were announced in February.

For any further query or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or write to NTA at epfore@nta.ac.in.