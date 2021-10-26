Home / Education / Employment News / Fake job offer letter issued in name of Rail Ministry: PIB Fact Check
Fake job offer letter issued in name of Rail Ministry: PIB Fact Check

  • The PIB fact check has warned candidates of a fake offer letter about clerk job in the Indian Railways.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:10 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The PIB fact check has warned candidates of a fake job offer letter issued in the name of the ministry of railways. In a tweet, the government fact check agency has shared a screenshot of the dubious offer letter.

“An offer letter issued in the name of the Ministry of Railways claims that the applicant has been appointed for the post of clerk #PIBFactCheck This letter is #Fake. Jobs in railways are offered o­nly o­n passing examinations conducted by  @RailMinIndia  through its 21 RRBs,” the PIB fact check has said in a tweet.

The fake offer letter is about clerk job in the Indian Railways.

Indian Railways conducts recruitment exams through railway recruitment boards or the RRBs and railway recruitment cells or the RRCs.

Selection to railway jobs is done through exams at various levels. Crores of candidates apply for the exam and participate in the different phases of the selection tests as per the schedule intimated to them.

Railway jobs are notified through the official websites of the RRBs and RRCs, employment newspaper, national and regional dailies and through the official twitter handles of the ministry and the railway zones.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021
