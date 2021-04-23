GIC Officer Scale I Exam 2021 postponed, check official notice here

General Insurance Corporation of India has postponed GIC Officer Scale I Exam 2021. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 9, 2021. The official notice can be checked by all appearing candidates on the official site of GIC on gicofindia.com. The examination has been postponed considering the present pandemic situation till further orders.

The official notice reads, “Considering the present pandemic situation, the online examination for the Recruitment of Assistant Manager (Scale I) scheduled for 9th May 2021 is postponed till further instructions. All candidates are requested to constantly visit our website www.gicofindia.in for further updates in this regard.”

The examination was scheduled to be conducted in the afternoon shift at various exam centers across the country. The admit card was also released by the conducting body on the official site a few days back.

The selection process involves shortlisting of the candidates on the basis of online test performance in group discussion and interview and medical examination. The total marks for Written Test, Group Discussion, and Interview will be 200. Through this examination, a total of 44 Officer Scale I posts will be filled in the organization.