GIC Scale I Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 posts at gicre.in, details here

General Insurance Corporation of India, GIC has invited applications for Scale I Officers posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of GICRE at gicre.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 85 posts in the organization. GIC Scale I Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 posts at gicre.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process begins on December 23 and will end on January 12, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Hindi: 1 post

General: 16 posts

Statistics: 6 posts

Economics: 2 posts

Legal: 7 posts

HR: 6 posts

Engineering: 11 posts

IT: 9 posts

Actuary: 4 posts

Insurance: 17 posts

Medical: 2 posts

Hydrologist: 1 post

Geophysicist: 1 post

Agriculture Science: 1 post

Nautical Science: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of the candidates based on Online Test, performance in Group Discussion & interview and medical examination. The total marks for Online Test, Group Discussion and Interview will be 200.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹1000/- (plus GST @18%) as processing and examination fees. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category, PH candidates, Female candidates and the employees of GIC and GIPSA Member Companies are exempted from the fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GIC.