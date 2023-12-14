Heavy Vehicles Factory Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 320 posts ends on December 16

Heavy Vehicles Factory will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on December 16, 2023. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme at nats.education.gov.in. Heavy Vehicles Factory ends registration for 320 posts on December 16 (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Candidates who have passed engineering during 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023, hailing from Tamilnadu can apply for one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973. This recruitment drive will fill up 320 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices: 110 posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 110 posts

Non Engineering Graduate Apprentices: 100 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship under Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973, and/or having one year or more experience are not eligible to apply.

Selection Procedure

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at HVF, Avadi, Chennai. The list of the shortlisted candidates will be displayed on December 27, 2023. The verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates will be done in January 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Heavy Vehicles Factory.

