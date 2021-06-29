Home / Education / Employment News / HECL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 206 trainee posts
HECL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 206 trainee posts

  • HECL Recruitment 2021: Applications are invited for 206 trainees under CTS (Craftsmanship Training Scheme) for session 2021-22 and 2021-23 in HEC Training Institute (HTI) Ranchi, Jharkhand.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 07:56 PM IST

Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL), Ranchi has invited applications for trainees under CTS (Craftsmanship Training Scheme) for sessions 2021-22 and 2021-23 in HEC Training Institute (HTI) Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The application process is underway. There are a total of 206 trainee seats under CTS(Craftsmanship Training Scheme) for sessions 2021-22 and 2021-23 in HEC Training Institute (HTI) Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Vacancy details: Electrician-20; Fitter-40; Machinist-16; Welder-40; COPA-48; Sewing Technology (Tailoring)- 42.

The application form is available on the official website of the HECL career page at http://hecltd.com/

Candidates have to submit the application form along with the documents to the following address: Principal, HEC Training Institute (HTI), Plant Plaza Road, Dhurwa, Ranchi-834004 (Jharkhand).

The application form in the prescribed format should reach the above-mentioned address by July 31st.

Application fee: Candidates from other OBC (NCL) and EWS categories have to pay 750 as an application fee. Candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempted from payment of application fees.

Age limit as of July 31st: Candidates should be between the age of 14 to 40 years.

Eligibility criteria: Candidate should have passed class 10th or equivalent for all above-mentioned trades except Welder and Sewing Technology (Tailoring).

For welder and Sewing Technology (Tailoring): Candidates should have passed class 8th from a recognised Board or equivalent.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of HECL at http://hecltd.com/

