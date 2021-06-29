HECL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 206 trainee posts

Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL), Ranchi has invited applications for trainees under CTS (Craftsmanship Training Scheme) for sessions 2021-22 and 2021-23 in HEC Training Institute (HTI) Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The application process is underway. There are a total of 206 trainee seats under CTS(Craftsmanship Training Scheme) for sessions 2021-22 and 2021-23 in HEC Training Institute (HTI) Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Vacancy details: Electrician-20; Fitter-40; Machinist-16; Welder-40; COPA-48; Sewing Technology (Tailoring)- 42.

The application form is available on the official website of the HECL career page at http://hecltd.com/

Candidates have to submit the application form along with the documents to the following address: Principal, HEC Training Institute (HTI), Plant Plaza Road, Dhurwa, Ranchi-834004 (Jharkhand).

The application form in the prescribed format should reach the above-mentioned address by July 31st.

Application fee: Candidates from other OBC (NCL) and EWS categories have to pay ₹750 as an application fee. Candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempted from payment of application fees.

Age limit as of July 31st: Candidates should be between the age of 14 to 40 years.

Eligibility criteria: Candidate should have passed class 10th or equivalent for all above-mentioned trades except Welder and Sewing Technology (Tailoring).

For welder and Sewing Technology (Tailoring): Candidates should have passed class 8th from a recognised Board or equivalent.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of HECL at http://hecltd.com/