HPCL Mumbai recruitment 2023: Apply for 60 Technician vacancies, details here

HPCL has invited applications for 60 Assistant Process Technicians, Assistant Boiler Technicians, Assistant Fire & Safety operators, and Assistant Maintenance technicians (Electrical). The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is February 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.hindustanpetroleum.com.

HPCL Mumbai recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Process Technician, 7 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Boiler Technician, 18 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire & Safety Operator, and Assistant Maintenance Technician (Electrical).

HPCL Mumbai recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 25 years.

HPCL Mumbai recruitment 2023 application fee: The General, Ex-servicemen, OBC-NC and EWS candidates are required to pay a NonRefundable Amount of ₹590. SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

HPCL Mumbai recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.hindustanpetroleum.com

On the homepage, click on click on Careers tan and then on Job Openings

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

