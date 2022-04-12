Home / Education / Employment News / HPPSC AE recruitment: Application process end today, direct link to apply here
  • The application window for the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission's (HPPSC) 76 Assistant Engineer posts closes today, April 12.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:01 PM IST
The application process to fill 76 vacancies of Assistant Engineer in Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will end today, April 12. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do so at the official website of HPSSC at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC AE recruitment: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 76 vacancies of Assistant Engineer Electrical.

HPPSC AE recruitment age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 45 years as January 1 2022.

HPPSC AE recruitment application fee: Candidates from the general category and other states (including reserved candidates) must pay a fee of 400, while candidates from the SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories must pay a cost of 100. Candidates are advised to read the notification given below.

Direct link to apply here

HPPSC AE recruitment:  HPPSC AE recruitment 2022

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Register and fill the application form

Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

