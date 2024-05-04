 HPSCB Junior Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1 out, download link here - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 04, 2024
HPSCB Junior Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1 out, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 04, 2024 02:40 PM IST

HPSCB Junior Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1 has been released. Download link here.

The Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Ltd. has released HPSCB Junior Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024. The call letter has been released for Phase 1. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination can check the admit card and download it from the official website of HPSCB at hpscb.com.

HPSCB Junior Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1 out, download link here
HPSCB Junior Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1 out, download link here

The call letter for online preliminary examination will be available online from May 3 to May 17, 2024.

The Preliminary Examination (for Jr. Clerks under Direct Recruitment quota) is tentatively scheduled to be held in the 3rd /4th week of May, 2024.

Direct link to download HPSCB Junior Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024

HPSCB Junior Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

All the candidates who are appearing for the prelims examination can check and download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of HPSCB at hpscb.com.
  • Click on HPSCB Junior Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPSCB at hpscb.com.

Exam and College Guide
HPSCB Junior Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1 out, download link here
Follow Us On