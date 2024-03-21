HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 6000 posts, link here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will close the HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 registration process on March 21, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Constable posts can find the link on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 6000 posts

Candidates who have qualified Common Entrance Test for Group C posts can apply. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6000 posts, of which 5000 Posts are for Male Constable (General Duty) and 1000 Posts are for Female Constable (General Duty).

To apply for the posts candidates should have passed 10+2 from a recognised education Board/Institution. Candidates should have passed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. No extra weight will be given to the candidate for higher education. The age limit should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply for Constable posts online.

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves or login to the account.

Fill the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Upload the necessary documents, if any.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No fees are required to be deposited by any candidate applying against any posts.

The names of successful candidates those who have qualified Knowledge Test, in the order of merit on the basis of aggregate marks achieved by the candidate in (Knowledge Test+ Additional Weightage) shall be arranged by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission equal to the total number of vacancies advertised for each category separately. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.