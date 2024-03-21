 HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 6000 posts, link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 6000 posts, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 21, 2024 02:19 PM IST

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 registration process ends today, March 21, 2024. The direct link is given here.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will close the HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 registration process on March 21, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Constable posts can find the link on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 6000 posts
HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 6000 posts

Candidates who have qualified Common Entrance Test for Group C posts can apply. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6000 posts, of which 5000 Posts are for Male Constable (General Duty) and 1000 Posts are for Female Constable (General Duty).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

To apply for the posts candidates should have passed 10+2 from a recognised education Board/Institution. Candidates should have passed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. No extra weight will be given to the candidate for higher education. The age limit should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Direct link to apply for HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply for Constable posts online.

  • Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.
  • Click on HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves or login to the account.
  • Fill the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents, if any.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No fees are required to be deposited by any candidate applying against any posts.

The names of successful candidates those who have qualified Knowledge Test, in the order of merit on the basis of aggregate marks achieved by the candidate in (Knowledge Test+ Additional Weightage) shall be arranged by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission equal to the total number of vacancies advertised for each category separately. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 6000 posts, link here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On