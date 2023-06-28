Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs has released IB MHA Admit Card 2023 for Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/GEN) posts. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in. IB MHA Admit Card 2023 for Security Assistant, MTS Tier II out, download link here

As per the official notice, the Tier II exam will be conducted on July 9, 2023. Candidates shortlisted for Tier-II are advised to visit the online application portal and log-in for downloading/taking print-out of e-admit card. The Login ID and password which was used by the candidates at the time of their online application shall be used for downloading of e-admit card.

IB MHA Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.

Click on IB MHA Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tier II exam in Imphal. Manipur centre is deferred due to prevailing situation. Candidates would be intimated about the fresh date of exam by email in due course. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MHA.