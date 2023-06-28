Home / Education / Employment News / IB MHA Admit Card 2023 for Security Assistant, MTS Tier II out, download link here

IB MHA Admit Card 2023 for Security Assistant, MTS Tier II out, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 28, 2023 12:30 PM IST

IB MHA Admit Card 2023 for Security Assistant, MTS Tier II posts released. The direct link to download admit card is given below.

Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs has released IB MHA Admit Card 2023 for Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/GEN) posts. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.

IB MHA Admit Card 2023 for Security Assistant, MTS Tier II out, download link here
IB MHA Admit Card 2023 for Security Assistant, MTS Tier II out, download link here

As per the official notice, the Tier II exam will be conducted on July 9, 2023. Candidates shortlisted for Tier-II are advised to visit the online application portal and log-in for downloading/taking print-out of e-admit card. The Login ID and password which was used by the candidates at the time of their online application shall be used for downloading of e-admit card.

Direct link to download IB MHA Admit Card 2023

IB MHA Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.
  • Click on IB MHA Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tier II exam in Imphal. Manipur centre is deferred due to prevailing situation. Candidates would be intimated about the fresh date of exam by email in due course. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MHA.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card.
admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out