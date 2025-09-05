IB, MHA Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Registration for 455 posts begins on September 6, details here
IB, MHA will recruit for Security Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 455 posts from September 6 onwards. Details can be checked here.
Intelligence Bureau has invited applications for Security Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 455 posts in the organisation.
The registration process will begin on September 6 and will end on September 28, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Matriculation from a recognized Board of Education, and Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (The candidate should be able to remove minor defects in the vehicle). The age limit should be between 18 to 27 years as on September 28, 2025.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of Tier I and Tier II exam. Tier I exam comprises of 100 marks questions and time allotted is 1 hour. Tier II exam comprises of 50 marks question. Tier-I exam may be conducted in one or more shifts at one or more examination centres where the candidates are large in number.
The candidate has to appear in Tier-I at the centre allotted to him/her out of his/her choice of five cities. There will be negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. The questions marked as “Mark for Review” by the candidates will not be considered for evaluation.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹100/- and the recruitment processing charges is ₹550/-. The fee is to be paid by all candidates, through debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ UPI/ challan etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA.
Detailed Notification Here
