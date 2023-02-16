IB recruitment 2023: Application process for MTS, SA/EXE posts to end tomorrow

The application process to fill the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/GEN) post under the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Ministry of Home Affairs will end tomorrow February 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.mha.gov.in.

IB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment will fill 1675 vacancies of which 1,525 vacancies are for SA/EXE and 150 are for MTS/General vacancies.

IB recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

IB recruitment 2023 application fee: The recruiting processing fee for these posts is 450 and the examination fee is 50.

Direct link to apply

IB Recruitment 2023: Know to apply

Visit the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Online Applications for the posts of SA/Exe & MTS(Gen) in IB".

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Copy the link and paste it to the address bar of the browser.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Register and proceed with the application.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.