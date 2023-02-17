IB Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 1675 MTS, SA/EXE posts, direct link

MHA IB Recruitment 2023: The application process for 1,675 Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/GEN) vacancies at Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs will close today, February 17. Eligible candidates can submit their forms through mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Of the total posts, 1,525 are SA/EXE and 150 are MTS/General vacancies.

To apply for these posts, the minimum educational qualification required is Class 10 or Matriculation pass. Candidates should be in the age group of 18-25 years for MTS posts. The upper age limit is 27 years for SA/EXE posts.

The cut off date for age limit is the last date of application – February 17.

For these posts, candidates will be shortlisted through a two-tier exam. Candidates can refer to the official notification for detailed information.

The fee of exam for these posts is ₹50. In addition, there is a recruitment processing charge of ₹450.

To apply for IB recruitment 2023, click here.