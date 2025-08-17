Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

IB Security Assistant Exam 2025: Last date to apply today for 4987 posts at mha.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 12:56 pm IST

Last date today to apply for IB Security Assistant Exam 2025. Candidates can apply for 4987 posts at mha.gov.in. 

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs will end the registration process for Security Assistant Exam 2025 on August 17, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 4987 posts in the organisation.

IB Security Assistant Exam 2025: Last date to apply today for 4987 posts at mha.gov.in, link here(Representational)
IB Security Assistant Exam 2025: Last date to apply today for 4987 posts at mha.gov.in, link here(Representational)

All eligible candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can apply online through the MHA's official website, mha.gov.in.

Essential Qualification

(i) Matriculation (10th class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education,

(ii) Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which candidate has applied.

(iii)Knowledge of any one of the language/dialect mentioned in Table above against each SIB.

Age Limit

The age limit to apply for the post is 18 years to 27 years as on August 17, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online exam, written exam and interview or personality test. The online exam will have objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each. The written exam is descriptive in nature. Tier-I exam may be conducted in one or more shifts at one or more examination centres where the candidates are large in number.

In order to achieve qualitative selection & recruit the best available talent, there would be cut-off marks (out of 100) in Tier-I exam as under: UR-30, OBC-28, SC/ST-25 & EWS-30 (all Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS)

How to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

2. Click on IB Security Assistant Exam 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 100/- and recruitment processing charges is 550/-. The payment should be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI/ Challan etc. Candidate may generate payment acknowledgement slip for future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA.

Apply here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / IB Security Assistant Exam 2025: Last date to apply today for 4987 posts at mha.gov.in, link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On