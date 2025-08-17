The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs will end the registration process for Security Assistant Exam 2025 on August 17, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 4987 posts in the organisation. IB Security Assistant Exam 2025: Last date to apply today for 4987 posts at mha.gov.in, link here(Representational)

All eligible candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can apply online through the MHA's official website, mha.gov.in.

Essential Qualification

(i) Matriculation (10th class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education,

(ii) Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which candidate has applied.

(iii)Knowledge of any one of the language/dialect mentioned in Table above against each SIB.

Age Limit

The age limit to apply for the post is 18 years to 27 years as on August 17, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online exam, written exam and interview or personality test. The online exam will have objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each. The written exam is descriptive in nature. Tier-I exam may be conducted in one or more shifts at one or more examination centres where the candidates are large in number.

In order to achieve qualitative selection & recruit the best available talent, there would be cut-off marks (out of 100) in Tier-I exam as under: UR-30, OBC-28, SC/ST-25 & EWS-30 (all Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS)

How to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

2. Click on IB Security Assistant Exam 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/- and recruitment processing charges is ₹550/-. The payment should be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI/ Challan etc. Candidate may generate payment acknowledgement slip for future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA.