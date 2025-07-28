IBPS PO, SO 2025 registration ends today for over 6000 bank vacancies

IBPS PO, SO 2025: Today, July 28, is the last date to apply for over 6,000 bank vacancies – Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO) recruitment conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). IBPS PO, SO 2025 last date to apply today

Eligible candidates who have not applied yet can submit their forms for IBPS PO and SO on the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS PO 2025: Link to apply

IBPS SO 2025: Link to apply

The IBPS PO and SO registration fee is ₹175 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and ₹850 for all others.

This recruitment drive is being conducted for 5,208 Probationary Officer and 1,007 Specialist Officer vacancies.

For both posts, the selection of candidates will be done in three stages. IBPS will first conduct a preliminary examination to shortlist candidates for the main examination, which will be followed by an interview round.

For syllabus, exam pattern, post-wise eligibility criteria and other details, candidates can check the notifications given on the official website.

IBPS PO, SO 2025: How to apply

Go to ibps.in Open the PO or SO application link given on the home page, as required. Open the registration page. Provide the requested information and submit. Log in to your account. Fill out the application form. Upload documents and pay the application fee. Submit the form and save a copy for later use.

IBPS PO and SO exam candidates will have two days after the application process is over to edit their forms.

The edit window will open on July 31 and close on August 1.

“A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit the modified/ corrected application only once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’ i.e. no updation will be allowed in case a candidate makes a mistake in updated application. Before submission of the corrected application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form,” IBPS said.

The fee for the application form correction is ₹200 for all categories.