IBPS PO, SO 2025 registration ends tomorrow, link to apply at ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the extended registration-cum-application window for the Probationary Officer (IBPS PO) and the Specialist Officer (IBPS SO) recruitment examinations tomorrow, July 28. IBPS PO, SO 2025 registration ends tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates who have not applied for IBPS PO and SO 2025 yet can submit their forms at ibps.in.

Apply for IBPS PO 2025

Apply for IBPS SO 2025

The application fee for both recruitment examinations is ₹175 for SC, ST and PwD candidates. For all others, the application fee is ₹850.

IBPS will fill over 6,000 probationary and specialist officer vacancies through this recruitment drive.

IBPS PO 2025: 5208 vacancies

IBPS SO 2025: 1007 vacancies

The selection process will comprise three stages: a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview.

To know the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details, candidates can check official notifications hosted on the website.

Recent notices by IBPS regarding PO, SO exams

IBPS recently released two notifications regarding PO and SO recruitment examinations.

In the first one, the institute asked applicants not to wait for the last date and to complete the application process as early as possible.

In the second one, the institute said PO and SO exam candidates will get a two-day window to edit their forms after the application process is over.

The edit window will open on July 31 and close on August 1.

“A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit the modified/ corrected application only once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’ i.e. no updation will be allowed in case a candidate makes a mistake in updated application. Before submission of the corrected application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form,” IBPS said.

Candidates who want to edit their application form need to pay a separate, non-refundable fee of ₹200. This applies to candidates of all categories.

After a candidate modifies and submits the application form, all entries made to it will be treated as final.