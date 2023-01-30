Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS RRBs X Office Assistant: List of candidates allotted under reserve list out

IBPS released the list of provisionally allotted candidates for the post of office assistant under CRP RRBs X.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the list of provisionally allotted candidates for the post of office assistant under CRP RRBs X. Candidates check their results through the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can check the state-wise list on the official website.

Here's the direct link to check CRP RRB X reserve list

IBPS RRBs X Office Assistant list: Know how to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," click here to view the list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRBs X- Office Assistant( Reserve list)

Select your state

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

