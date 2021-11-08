ICAR-IIWM offers SRF, Young Professional positions

ICAR-Indian Institute of Water Management (IIWM) will conduct a walk-in interview on November 26 to offer senior research fellowship (SRF) and young professional positions. A total of 7 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment will be contractual and co-terminus with the project as per ICAR project guidelines.

Job details

“The interested candidates are instructed to bring their curriculum vitae with one photograph and self attested photocopy of certificates on the date of Walk-in-interview along with original certificates in support of qualification, age & experience for verification. The candidates are required to report for verification of the certificates etc. between 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM on the date of Interview,” the IIWM has said.

On the nature of the appointment, the IIWM has said, “The services of the appointed candidate will stand terminated automatically after expiry of the project/scheme or completion of period indicated in the selection offer, whichever is earlier. The candidate will not have any right for absorption in IIWM/ICAR.”