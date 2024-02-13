ICG Recruitment 2024: Applictaion begins for 260 Navik posts

Indian Coast Guard has begun the applictaion process for recruitment to the Post of Navik (General Duty) today, February 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is February 27. ICG Recruitment 2024: 260 vacancies for Navik (General Duty) post

Direct link to apply

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ICG Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 260 vacancies for the Post of Navik (General Duty)in the Indian Coast Guard.

ICG Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 and 22 years. Candidates should be born between 01 Sep 2002 and 31 Aug 2006(both dates inclusive) applying for the Navik (GD) post.

ICG Recruitment 2024 examination fee: Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of ₹300 online by using net banking or Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI. The e-admit card will be issued for the examination only to candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee and are entitled to a waiver.

ICG CGEPT 02/2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Now click ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel CGEPT.’

Next, click on "Online Application for CGEPT 02/2024 batch is open from 13 Feb 24 (1100 HRS) to 27 Feb 24 (1730 HRS). For Registration"

Register yourself and proceed with the application

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Download a copy and take a printout for future reference