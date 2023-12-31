close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / ICSSR Recruitment 2023: Apply For LDC, Research Assistant and other posts from January 4

ICSSR Recruitment 2023: Apply For LDC, Research Assistant and other posts from January 4

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 31, 2023 05:27 PM IST

ICSSR invites applications for Lower Division Clerk, Research Assistant, and Assistant Director (Research)

Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has invited applictaion for Lower Division Clerk, Research Assistant, and Assistant Director (Research). The applictaion process will commence on January 4, 2024, and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is February 5, 2024. Candidates can apply online through ICSSR’s website at www.icssr.org.

ICSSR Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 35 vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ICSSR Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 35 vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The date of the written examination will be intimated separately. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in computer-based tests and written examinations.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ICSSR Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Director ( Research), 14 vacancies are for the Research Assistant and 13 vacancies are for the Lower Division Clerk( LDC).

ICSSR Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be between 18 to 28 years for the post of Research Assistant and Lower Division Clerk. For the post of Assistant Director (Research), the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

ICSSR Recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

For Lower Division Clerk: Candidates should have passed Higher Secondary or Equivalent and Should have a minimum typing speed of 30 w.p.m.

For Research Assistant: Candidates should possess an M.A. with at least 50% marks in any of the Social Sciences disciplines.

For Assistant Director (Research): Candidates should possess a Master's Degree with high second class in any Social Science discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification.

At least three years’ experience in teaching, and research in the Social Science area and/or three years’ of experience in research administration in a reputed organization.

For more details, visit the official website at icssr.org

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out