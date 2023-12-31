ICSSR Recruitment 2023: Apply For LDC, Research Assistant and other posts from January 4

Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has invited applictaion for Lower Division Clerk, Research Assistant, and Assistant Director (Research). The applictaion process will commence on January 4, 2024, and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is February 5, 2024. Candidates can apply online through ICSSR’s website at www.icssr.org. ICSSR Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 35 vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The date of the written examination will be intimated separately. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in computer-based tests and written examinations.

ICSSR Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Director ( Research), 14 vacancies are for the Research Assistant and 13 vacancies are for the Lower Division Clerk( LDC).

ICSSR Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be between 18 to 28 years for the post of Research Assistant and Lower Division Clerk. For the post of Assistant Director (Research), the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

ICSSR Recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

For Lower Division Clerk: Candidates should have passed Higher Secondary or Equivalent and Should have a minimum typing speed of 30 w.p.m.

For Research Assistant: Candidates should possess an M.A. with at least 50% marks in any of the Social Sciences disciplines.

For Assistant Director (Research): Candidates should possess a Master's Degree with high second class in any Social Science discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification.

At least three years’ experience in teaching, and research in the Social Science area and/or three years’ of experience in research administration in a reputed organization.

For more details, visit the official website at icssr.org