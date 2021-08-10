IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 650 Grade A posts

IDBI Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Grade A posts can apply online through the official site of IDBI Bank on idbibank.in. The last date to apply for the posts till August 22, 2021.

The Bank has invited candidates for 1 Year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) comprising of 9 months of classroom studies at campus and 3 months of internship at IDBI Bank’s branches. After successful completion of the course, the candidates will be awarded PGDBF certificate and will be inducted into IDBI Bank as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as stated in this advertisement. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application August 10, 2021 Closing date of application August 22, 2021 Date of online test at all centres September 4, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

A Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD). The age limit of the candidates should be between 21 to 28 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹200/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates and ₹1000/- for all others. Bank Transaction charges/convenience charges for Online Payment of fees/ postal charges will have to be borne by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IDBI Bank.