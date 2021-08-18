IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 920 posts

IDBI Bank will close down the registration process for Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IDBI Bank on idbibank.in. The registration process was started on August 4, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 920 posts in the organisation.

The contract will be for a one-year period, with the possibility of a two-year extension based on satisfactory performance, fulfillment of required e-learning certifications, and the availability of vacancies. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a minimum graduation degree with 55 percent marks from a recognized University.

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of IDBI Bank on idbibank.in.

• Click on Careers link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Executive link.

• Register yourself or login to the account.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates except SC/ST and PWD have to pay ₹1000 as application fee. Others will have to pay ₹200 as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IDBI.