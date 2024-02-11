IDBI Recruitment 2024: Applictaion process for 500 Junior Assistant Manager posts begins tomorrow
IDBI Bank will begin the application process for Junior Assistant Manager posts tomorrow.
IDBI Bank will begin the applictaion process for Junior Assistant Manager posts tomorrow, February 12. The application process will end on February 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.idbibank.in.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 Junior Assistant Manager posts. The tentative date of the examination is March 17.
Candidates should be graduates of any discipline from a university recognized by the government of India. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying for the eligibility criteria.
IDBI Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be between the age of 20 and 25 years.
IDBI Recruitment 2024 application fee: Those from the SC, ST, and PWD categories must pay an application fee of ₹200; those from other categories must pay ₹1000.
IDBI Recruitment 2024: How to apply
Go to the official website at www.idbibank.in
On the homepage, click on the career link
Next, click on the Current Openings
Click on “Recruitment for IDBI-PGDBF 2024-25”
Next, click on “Click here for New Registration” and enter your Name, Contact details and Email-id
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the applictaion form
Pay the applictaion fee
Upload all the required documents
Submit the applictaion
Take a printout for future reference.