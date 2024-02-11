 IDBI Recruitment 2024: Applictaion process for 500 posts begins tomorrow - Hindustan Times
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Applictaion process for 500 Junior Assistant Manager posts begins tomorrow

IDBI Recruitment 2024: Applictaion process for 500 Junior Assistant Manager posts begins tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 11, 2024 12:24 PM IST

IDBI Bank will begin the applictaion process for Junior Assistant Manager posts tomorrow, February 12. The application process will end on February 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank to start application process for Junior Assistant Manager posts tomorrow

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 Junior Assistant Manager posts. The tentative date of the examination is March 17.

Candidates should be graduates of any discipline from a university recognized by the government of India. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying for the eligibility criteria.

IDBI Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be between the age of 20 and 25 years.

IDBI Recruitment 2024 application fee: Those from the SC, ST, and PWD categories must pay an application fee of 200; those from other categories must pay 1000.

IDBI Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Go to the official website at www.idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the career link

Next, click on the Current Openings

Click on “Recruitment for IDBI-PGDBF 2024-25”

Next, click on “Click here for New Registration” and enter your Name, Contact details and Email-id

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On