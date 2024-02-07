IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 500 Junior Assistant Manager posts from Feb 12

IDBI Bank has notified vacancies for 500 Junior Assistant Manager posts. The application process will commence on February 12, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.idbibank.in. The tentative date for the examination is March 17, 2024. IDBI Bank invites applications for 500 Junior Assistant Manager vacancies

IDBI Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 Junior Assistant Manager posts.

IDBI Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years, and the Maximum age should be 25 years.

IDBI Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should be Graduates from a recognized university in any discipline.

IDBI Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection process will comprise an Online Test followed by a personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test. The online test will be objective type.

IDBI Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD categories is ₹200, while the charge for candidates from other categories is ₹1000.

IDBI JAM 2024 recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the career link

Next, click on the Current Openings

Click on the application link under the JAM 2024 recruitment tab

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.