IDBI Recruitment: Last date to apply for 920 vacancies in IDBI Bank is Aug 18

The application process to fill 920 vacancies of Executives in IDBI Bank ends on Wednesday, August 18. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

The Executive's appointment will be on a contract basis. The contract would initially be for one year, but it might be extended for another two years on a year-to-year basis based on a good performance, completion of assigned necessary e-learning certificates, and the availability of vacancies.

The tentative date for the test is September 5

IDBI Recruitment 2021vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 920 vacancies.

IDBI Recruitment 2021 Consolidated Remuneration:

The consolidated remuneration for the first year will be ₹29,000 per month, ₹31,000 per month for the second year, and ₹34,000 per month for the third year.

IDBI Recruitment 2021 Application fee: Except for SC/ST and PWD candidates, all applicants must pay a fee of ₹1,000. SC/ST/PWD applicants must pay a fee of ₹200.

Here is the direct link to apply for various Executive positions

IDBI recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

Click on the link which reads “Recruitment of Executives on Contract-2021”

Click on apply online than on New Registration

Register yourself and enter all the required details

After registration email and SMS will be sent indicating the registration number and password

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference