IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 337 Trainee and other posts, details here

IGCAR will recruit candidates for Trainee and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IGCAR on igcar.gov.in. Details given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 04:02 PM IST

Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, IGCAR has invited applications from candidates to apply for Trainee and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of IGCAR on igcar.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is May 14, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 337 posts in the organization.

Posting of the selected candidates would be at the discretion of the Competent Authority as per the availability of vacancies. They are liable to serve in any part of India, in any constituent unit of the Department of Atomic Energy including PSUs, and work on round-the-clock shifts. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies
Scientific Officer 1 post
Technical Officer 42 posts
Scientific Officer 3 posts
Technician1 post
Stenographer Grade III 4 posts
Upper Division Clerk 8 posts 
Driver2 posts 
Security Guard 2 posts 
Work Assistant 20 posts 
Canteen Attendant 15 posts
Stipendiary Trainee 239 posts 

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification and age limit of candidates can be checked on the Detailed Notification Available here.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for Scientific Officer/ E, D, Technical Officer/ C, E will have to pay 300/- as application fees, for Stipendiary Trainee Cat I, candidates will have to pay 200 and for other posts candidates will have to pay 100/-.


