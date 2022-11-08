Home / Education / Employment News / IGNOU admissions registration date for July 2022 session extended till Nov 11

IGNOU admissions registration date for July 2022 session extended till Nov 11

Published on Nov 08, 2022 04:52 PM IST

IGNOU has again deferred the deadline for the registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session till November 11.

ByHT Education Desk

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again deferred the deadline for the registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session till November 11. Candidates can register online at the official website at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU has tweeted through his handle, "Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 📆 11 November"

IGNOU admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 11th November 2022”

Key in log in details and Submit your application

Download, and take a print out for further reference

