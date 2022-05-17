IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 12 posts, here's how to apply

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Jodhpur will recruit for 8 Assistant Professor and 4 Associate professor vacancies in various departments.

Interested candidates can visit the careers portal on the institute website, iiitbhopal.ac.in to find out more details.

They will have to apply for these posts offline.

Application form.

Here are more information about the posts:

Computer Science – Associate professor: 1, Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 2

Information Technology: Associate professor – 1, Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 2

Electronic & Communication Engineering – Associate professor: 2, Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 2

Mathematics – Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 1

Physics – Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 1

Candidates recommended by the screening/shortlisting committee will be invited for the written test/presentation/interview.

Based on the recommendations of the selection committee and approval of board of governors, appointment will be issued.

The application fee for unreserved, EWS and OBC category candidates is ₹1,000 and for SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is ₹500.

For more information about the application process and eligibility, read the notification here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON