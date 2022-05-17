Home / Education / Employment News / IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 12 posts, here's how to apply
employment news

IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 12 posts, here's how to apply

  • IIT Bhopal Recruitment: Interested candidates can visit the careers portal on the institute website, iiitbhopal.ac.in to find out more details.
IIIT Bhopal Professor Recruitment: Apply for 12 Professor posts, see details(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
IIIT Bhopal Professor Recruitment: Apply for 12 Professor posts, see details(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 17, 2022 04:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Jodhpur will recruit for 8 Assistant Professor and 4 Associate professor vacancies in various departments. 

Interested candidates can visit the careers portal on the institute website, iiitbhopal.ac.in to find out more details. 

They will have to apply for these posts offline. 

Application form.

Here are more information about the posts: 

Computer Science – Associate professor: 1, Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 2

Information Technology: Associate professor – 1, Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 2

Electronic & Communication Engineering – Associate professor: 2, Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 2

Mathematics – Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 1

Physics – Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 1

Candidates recommended by the screening/shortlisting committee will be invited for the written test/presentation/interview. 

Based on the recommendations of the selection committee and approval of board of governors, appointment will be issued.

The application fee for unreserved, EWS and OBC category candidates is 1,000 and for SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is 500. 

For more information about the application process and eligibility, read the notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iiit jobs
iiit jobs
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out