IIM Rohtak concludes placement season for 13th batch of Post Graduate Programme, alliances forged with 200 companies

IIM Rohtak concluded the placement season for the 13th batch of its flagship 2-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) recently. IIM Rohtak concludes placement season for 13th PGP batch. The institute forged alliances with more than 200 companies this year, including 70+ new recruiters.

According to the press release, the institute forged alliances with more than 200 companies this year, including 70+ new recruiters consisting of Airtel Payments Bank, Bloomberg, Decathlon, Dell, Havells, IDBI Bank, and Maruti Suzuki.

Placements were also done with consistent recruiters including Adobe, Aditya Birla, Tata Steel, Amazon, Barclays, Tata Steel, Capgemini, Cognizant, and ICICI Bank, among others.

The institute witnessed a good number of pre-placements by various recruiters, according to the press release.

As per the release, Sales and Marketing was the most sought-after domain, accounting for 30% of the received offers, followed by General Management and HR which accounted for 27% of the offers.

Other offers include Product Management, IT, and Operations which constituted about 20% of the received offers. 15% of the offers received were in the BFSI and FinTech domains, and 8% of the students received offers from the Consulting domain.

IIM Rohtak Director Prof. Dheeraj Sharma informed that the placement season experienced the participation of a sizeable number of faithful loyal recruiters and engagement of numerous new companies, adding that recruiting companies offered a wide range of profiles in line with the institute’s diversified pool of student talent and catering to industry needs.

Likewise, Prof Koustab Ghosh, Dean of IIM Rohtak highlighted that the program fee of the institute is amongst the lowest within the IIM system in the country, making IIM Rohtak a top B School with the best return on investment.

