Karnataka PUC 1 results 2024: What to do after KSEAB Class 11 results are out, here is what you need to know
Mar 30, 2024 01:01 PM IST
The Karnataka PUC 1 results are set to be out today. Here is what candidates must do after the results are out on karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to declare the Karnataka PUC 1 results today. While there has been no confirmation at what time the results will be out, it will be declared on the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: KSEAB PUC 1 marks today, link to download
Now, what are the points that are to be kept in mind immediately after the results are declared?
- Once the results are out, candidates have the option for re-evaluation of the marks in case they are not satisfied. The KSEAB will share details of the re-evaluation process on its official website.
- Candidates are advised to double-check all the particulars on the mark sheet – from name to subject details. Any discrepancies on the mark sheet should be informed to the KSEAB authorities immediately.
- It is also advised that candidates keep a printed copy of the result sheet as it would be required for admission in PUC 2 or Class 12th
- Candidates who cannot clear a subject in the 1st PUC can sit for it again in the Supplementary exams to be held from May 20, 2024.
Worth mentioning here, the Karnataka PUC I examination was held from February 12 to February 27, 2024 in single shifts starting at 10:15 am.
Here is how you can check the results when declared:
- Visit the official website karresults.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024
- In the new window, enter your credentials to view the result.
- The results will be displayed upon submission of the credentials.
- Download and print a copy for future reference.
