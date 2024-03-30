Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024: KSEAB PUC 1 results releasing today

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB will release Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 on March 30, 2024. The KSEAB PUC 1 results , when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka PUC 1 result 2024 live updates KSEAB Karnataka PUC 1 results will be released today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for 1 PUC Annual examination in February 2024 can also check the results on the official website of KSEAB is kseab.karnataka.gov.in, after the announcement. The time of announcement of the Karnataka 1st PUC results has not been shared by the Board yet.

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

· Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

· Click on the Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates can check the results.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PUC I examination was conducted from February 12 to February 27, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The 1st PUC exam was held in a single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. For some papers, the examination was conducted from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm.

Those candidates who will qualify the examination will be promoted to Karnataka PUC II class. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Last year, Karnataka PUC 1 results was announced on March 31. The Class 11 examinations was conducted from February 20 to March 3, 2023. The result was available on result.dkpucpa.com. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.