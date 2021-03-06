IIM Udaipur placements: 322 students get offer from over 100 companies
Over a hundred companies have given placement offers to 322 students of the 2020-22 batch of the Indian Institute of Management-Udaipur.
"The Institute's 10th batch has received offers from more than a hundred firms, with 60 recruiters partnering with the Institute for the first time," IIM-Udaipur Director Janat Shah said.
Of the total strength of 325 students of the 2020-22 batch, three opted out and 322 sought the placement.
Profiles offered to the students spanned across the domains of analytics, finance, human resource, operations, and sales and marketing, with the highest number of offers made in sales and marketing, he said.
Shah said the number of offers made in the e-commerce sector saw a remarkable upswing this time, increasing over 100 per cent compared to last year.
Additionally, he said the students bagged some of the most sought-after investment banking roles at Goldman Sachs and HSBC.
Some of the firms who joined the list of recruiters are Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Adani Group, AliveCor India, Asian Paints, and Puma.
Past recruiters like Aditya Birla Capital, Amul, Bajaj Auto, Baker Hughes, BPCL, Capgemini, Cummins, HPCL, ICICI Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Titan also returned to the campus.
