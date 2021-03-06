IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / IIM Udaipur placements: 322 students get offer from over 100 companies
IIM Udaipur has introduced a 12-month full-time residential MBA in Global Supply Chain Management, now with two options wherein one option offers dual degrees - MBA from IIMU and MS from Purdue University - and the second option offers MBA from IIMU with two weeks of international experience.(iimu.ac.in)
IIM Udaipur has introduced a 12-month full-time residential MBA in Global Supply Chain Management, now with two options wherein one option offers dual degrees - MBA from IIMU and MS from Purdue University - and the second option offers MBA from IIMU with two weeks of international experience.(iimu.ac.in)
employment news

IIM Udaipur placements: 322 students get offer from over 100 companies

Over a hundred companies have given placement offers to 322 students of the 2020-22 batch of the Indian Institute of Management-Udaipur.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:40 AM IST

Over a hundred companies have given placement offers to 322 students of the 2020-22 batch of the Indian Institute of Management-Udaipur.

"The Institute's 10th batch has received offers from more than a hundred firms, with 60 recruiters partnering with the Institute for the first time," IIM-Udaipur Director Janat Shah said.

Of the total strength of 325 students of the 2020-22 batch, three opted out and 322 sought the placement.

Profiles offered to the students spanned across the domains of analytics, finance, human resource, operations, and sales and marketing, with the highest number of offers made in sales and marketing, he said.

Shah said the number of offers made in the e-commerce sector saw a remarkable upswing this time, increasing over 100 per cent compared to last year.

Additionally, he said the students bagged some of the most sought-after investment banking roles at Goldman Sachs and HSBC.

Some of the firms who joined the list of recruiters are Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Adani Group, AliveCor India, Asian Paints, and Puma.

Past recruiters like Aditya Birla Capital, Amul, Bajaj Auto, Baker Hughes, BPCL, Capgemini, Cummins, HPCL, ICICI Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Titan also returned to the campus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
job placement jobs analytics education news
Close
DSSSB Recruitment 2021: The various department under which recruitments will be made include: Delhi Jal Board, Directorate of Ayush, Delhi Transport Corporation and Municipal Corporation of Delhi, among many others.(PTI File)
DSSSB Recruitment 2021: The various department under which recruitments will be made include: Delhi Jal Board, Directorate of Ayush, Delhi Transport Corporation and Municipal Corporation of Delhi, among many others.(PTI File)
employment news

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: More than 1800 vacancies notified for various posts

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board on Thursday released an advertisement to fill more than 1800 vacancies under various departments under the Govt of NCT of Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose said,"Vahan has grown into a key contributor and driver of growth in the gig workforce.(File)
WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose said,"Vahan has grown into a key contributor and driver of growth in the gig workforce.(File)
employment news

Firm Vahan says placed 1 lakh blue, grey collared workers through WhatsApp API

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST
With blue and grey collar jobs back in demand, start-up placement firm Vahan on Friday said it has reached 1 lakh milestone of providing employment opportunities through its WhatsApp API enabled chatbot, Mitra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naukri JobSpeak Index for February witnessed an uptick of over 22 per cent in hiring activity at 2,356 job listings as compared to January at 1,925.(File photo for representation)
Naukri JobSpeak Index for February witnessed an uptick of over 22 per cent in hiring activity at 2,356 job listings as compared to January at 1,925.(File photo for representation)
employment news

Hiring activities spike in February: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Digitisation and automation have resulted in a record sequential growth of 33 per cent in hiring activities in February, according to a report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC civil services prelims 2021: Here are some important points from the notification, which candidates must read before applying.(HT File)
UPSC civil services prelims 2021: Here are some important points from the notification, which candidates must read before applying.(HT File)
employment news

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 notification: Important instructions in 12 simple points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the first time that transgender persons have been inducted into the state police force, a senior government official claimed.(cgpolice.gov.in)
This is the first time that transgender persons have been inducted into the state police force, a senior government official claimed.(cgpolice.gov.in)
employment news

Chhattisgarh Police recruit 13 transgenders as constables

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Police have recruited 13 transgender persons as constables, in an effort to boost the confidence of people from the community and change the society's perception towards them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The HPSSC Medical Laboratory Technician Grade II examination for 162 posts was held on November 29, 2020.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The HPSSC Medical Laboratory Technician Grade II examination for 162 posts was held on November 29, 2020.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
employment news

HPSSC MLT Grade II Result declared for Post code 776 exam, final key out too

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:58 PM IST
  • Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Wednesday, March 3 declared the result of written objective type screening test for recruitment of Medical Laboratory Technician (Grade-II)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the steps taken in this year's Budget for the education sector through video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the steps taken in this year's Budget for the education sector through video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI )
employment news

Doors being opened for talented youth in several sectors: PM Modi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Doors are being opened for talented youth in several sectors such as space, atomic energy and agriculture as limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FCI Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
FCI Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 89 AGM and MO vacancies now, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • FCI Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSTCL Recruitment 2021.
PSTCL Recruitment 2021.
employment news

PSTCL Recruitment 2021: 150 Assistant Sub Station Attendant vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • PSTCL Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at pstcl.org on or before March 26, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:14 AM IST
  • CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the CISF Tradesman Constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit cards online at cisfrectt.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab )
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

NTA UGC NET December 2020: Registration ends today, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:28 AM IST
  • NTA UGC NET December 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.(PTI file)
As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.(PTI file)
employment news

RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • The Railway Recruitment Boards has initiated refund of examination fee to candidates who took Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021.
DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021.
employment news

DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: 24 MO, Staff Nurse and other posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at basirhathealthdistrict.in on or before March 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 346 posts ends soon

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:26 AM IST
  • IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at iocl.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
employment news

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can check the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP