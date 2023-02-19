Home / Education / Employment News / IIT Delhi recruitment: Apply for 26 Architect, Fire Officer and other posts

IIT Delhi recruitment: Apply for 26 Architect, Fire Officer and other posts

employment news
Published on Feb 19, 2023

IIT Delhi recruitment: Applications are invited for 26 Architect, Fire Officers and other posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute Technology Delhi has invited applications for 26 vacancies of Architect, Fire Officer and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form in the prescribed format is March 3.

IIT Delhi recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 26 vacancies of which 1 vacancy each for the post of Architect, Horticulture Officer, Fire Officer, Safety Officer, Medical Officer (Dental), Hindi Officer, Training & Placement Officer, Career Counsellor, Senior Systems Analyst, Principal Systems Analyst, Assistant Programme Coordinator. Two vacancies are each for the post of Physiotherapist, Junior Hindi Translation Officer, and Production Manager. Four vacancies are for the post of Application Analyst and 5 vacancies are for the post of Production Assistant.'

IIT Delhi recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at https://home.iitd.ac.in/

On the homepage click on the “ONLINE applications are invited from the Indian Nationals for filling up the following posts on Direct Recruitment basis: Advt. No. – Mission Mode (DR) (1) / 2023 Dated February 02, 2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the apply link available in the notification

