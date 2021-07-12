IIT Kanpur Recruitment 21: Apply for 21 vacancies by 5pm today

The application process to fill 21 vacancies for various posts on regular basis in IIT Kanpur ends on July 12 till 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website of IIT Kanpur at https://www.iitk.ac.in/

IITK recruitment 2021: vacancy details

Assistant Registrar (Liaison & Hospitality)-1; Students‟ Counselor-2; Career Development Officer-1( Group A Posts)

Catering Manager-1; Jr. Superintendent-3; Jr. Tech. Supdt. (CCF- Central Cryogenics Facility)-2; Physical Training Instructor-4; Junior Engineer-1(Group B Posts)

Junior Technician-3; Junior Assistant-2; Driver Gr. II-1( Group C posts)

The above-mentioned posts are on a regular basis (with one year probation period – which may be extended based on the assessment of performance).

IIT Kanpur Recruitment Application fee

The application fee is ₹500 for Group A posts and ₹250 for Group B and Group C posts.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment: How To Apply

The Online Registration process requires the candidate to first register on this website through Register NewUser Link. After successful registration, the registration details will be sent to the applicant through an Email intimation.

Log in and fill in all the required details, upload your documents and pay the application fee.

NOTE: The Regular employees and project employees of IIT Kanpur and Persons serving in Govt./ Semi-Govt./ PSUs have to send the printout of the completed application along with all relevant documents, duly self-attested through proper channels to the following address. “The Recruitment Section, Room No. 224, 2nd Floor (Faculty Building), IIT KANPUR–208016(U.P.) on or before the closing date. The envelope containing the complete application should be superscribed as “Application for the post of ...