Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Army NCC special entry scheme recruitment: Apply for 55 vacancies
employment news

Indian Army NCC special entry scheme recruitment: Apply for 55 vacancies

Indian Army NCC recruitment: Apply for 51 vacancies, check details here
Indian Army NCC recruitment: Apply for 51 vacancies, check details here
Published on Oct 06, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Indian Army NCC special entry scheme recruitment: Indian Army has released a notification inviting applications from unmarried males and unmarried females (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel), for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army. The online application process began on October 5 and the last date to apply is November 3. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army NCC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies out of which 50 vacancies are for NCC Men and 5 vacancies are for NCC women.

Indian Army NCC recruitment age limit: For NCC candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) the age limit is between 19 to 25 years as on 01 Jan 2021

Indian Army NCC recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registrations not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in). Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard and fill the application form.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details below

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army join indian army ncc + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out