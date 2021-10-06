Indian Army NCC special entry scheme recruitment: Apply for 55 vacancies

Indian Army NCC special entry scheme recruitment: Indian Army has released a notification inviting applications from unmarried males and unmarried females (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel), for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army. The online application process began on October 5 and the last date to apply is November 3. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army NCC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies out of which 50 vacancies are for NCC Men and 5 vacancies are for NCC women.

Indian Army NCC recruitment age limit: For NCC candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) the age limit is between 19 to 25 years as on 01 Jan 2021

Indian Army NCC recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registrations not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in). Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard and fill the application form.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details below