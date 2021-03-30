IND USA
Indian Army Rally Recruitment 2021: Apply for JCO/ OR posts- check details here(File photo)
Indian Army Rally Recruitment 2021: Apply for JCO/ OR posts- check details here

Indian Army will conduct recruitment rallies for various locations across the country. Candidates can check the location, last date to apply and other details in the table given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 08:55 AM IST

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for Indian Army Rally Recruitment 2021 for various locations. The organization will recruit Junior Commissioner Officer/ Operation Research posts through these rallies. Candidates who want to apply for the post can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The minimum educational qualification for appointment to this special list of Junior Commissioned Officers (Religious Teacher) will be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university. In addition, candidate must possess following qualification according to the religious denomination of the individual that is available on the website.

Along with the educational qualification, a candidate should meet the medical criteria as well. The medical criteria include having robust physique and good mental health. Normal hearing with each ear and good binocular vision in both eyes, sufficient number of natural healthy gum and teeth etc.

Candidates who want to check out the locations, last date and other details can refer the table given below.


LocationLast date to applyOfficial Notification
AizawlApril 17, 2021Direct link here
GunturApril 30, 2021Direct link here
Karnataka April 26, 2021Direct link here
MuzaffarnagarApril 26, 2021Direct link here
RohtakApril 17, 2021Direct link here
AlwarApril 6, 2021Direct link here

The documents that will be required at the rally site are- Educational Certificate / Marksheet, Residence Certificate with photograph, caste certificate, religion certificate, school character certificate, unmarried certificate, relationship certificate, NCC certificate and sports certificate.


