Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for Safaiwala posts, details here

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Enrolled Follower/Safaiwala posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 30, 2022.

This recruitment will fill up 8 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed 10th /ITI or equivalent. The age limit should not be less than 18 years and not more than 25 years (Relaxable for Government servant in accordance with the instructions/orders issued by the Central Government) Upper age relaxation of 3 years for OBC, 05 years for SC/ST candidates. The candidates of Andhra Pradesh can only apply.

Selection Process

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for Written Test, Professional Skill Test and Physical Fitness Test. The examination will be conducted from Apr/May 22 at under mentioned address :- Coast Guard District Headquarters-6(AP) Post Box No. 1128 Malkapuram(PO) Visakhapatnam – 530 011.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Where to Apply

Application submitted on plain paper should be sent by ordinary post only to The Recruitment Officer, Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No.6, Post Box No. 1128, Malkapuram (PO), Visakhapatnam – 530 011 before the last date.