Indian Navy 2023: Applications are invited for 10+2 B Tech Cadet entry scheme

Published on Jan 28, 2023 08:22 PM IST

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible unmarried male candidates for a four-year B. Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme for the Executive and Technical branch and for the Education branch. The application process will begin on January 28, 2023, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 12, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 examination for B.E/B.Tech can are only eligible to appear. The call for the SSB will be issued on the basis of JEE All India Common Rank list issued by NTA.

Interested candidates can apply online at the official website of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 35 vacancies of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Executive and Technical branch and 5 vacancies are for the Education Branch.

Age limit: The candidates should be born between January 2004 to July 2006

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed the class 12th examination with 70 % marks in Physics, Chemistry and Maths and 50 % marks in English in either class 10th or class 12th.

