Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: 1159 vacancies for tradesman notified

The Indian Navy has released an official notification for the recruitment of Tradesmen Mates under the advertisement number 01/2021 on its official website. The online applications will begin on February 22, 2021.

After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021, until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1159 vacancies, out of which, 710 vacancies are for Eastern Naval Command, 324 for Western Naval Command, and 125 for Southern Naval Command.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed the class 10th examination from a recognized board. They must also possess a certificate of ITI Trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute.

Age limit:

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years. The age relaxation for the eligible categories will be as per the Government of India rules and regulations.

Examination fee:

"Candidates (except SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 205/- (Rupees Two hundred and five only) excluding applicable taxes and charges through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI," reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: