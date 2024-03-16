IPPB recruitment 2024: Apply for 47 executive posts till April 5

India Post Payment Bank, IPPB has invited applications for the Executive post. The application process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 5. Interested candidates can submit their applictaion through the official website at www.ippbonline.com. IPPB announces Executive post recruitment with 47 vacancies.

IPPB recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 47 vacancies, of which 21 vacancies are for unreserved categories, 4vacancies are for EWS categories, 12 vacancies are for OBC categories, seven vacancies are for Sc category and three vacancies are for ST category.

IPPB recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 and 35 years.

IPPB recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is Rs150 for SC/ST/PWD. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹700.

IPPB recruitment 2024 selection process: Selection will be made based on marks obtained in the graduation/Group Discussion/Personal Interview.

IPPB Executive Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the IPPB's website at ippbonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the Careers option.

Register and fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the applictaion form

Take a printout for future reference.