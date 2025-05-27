ISRO-ICRB Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 320 posts at isro.gov.in, direct link here

Indian Space Research Organisation- ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ISRO-ICRB) has invited applications for Scientist/Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 320 posts in the organisation. ISRO-ICRB Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 320 posts, link here

The last date to apply is June 16, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): 113 posts

2. Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): 160 posts

3. Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): 44 posts

4. Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics)– PRL: 2 posts

5. Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) –PRL: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University. Candidates who are going to complete the above course in the academic year 2024-25 are also eligible to apply, provided final degree is available by 31.08.2025 and their aggregate is 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available).

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will have single objective type paper consisting of two parts. The exam duration is for 120 minutes. Based on performance in the written test, candidates will be short-listed for Interview in the ratio of 1:5, with an aggregate minimum of 10 candidates.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹250/- for all the posts. However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay ₹750/- per application as processing fee. The processing fee will be refunded only to those candidates who appear in the written test as under:

(i.) ₹750/- i.e refund in full for candidates who are exempted from payment of Application Fee (women, SC/ST/ PwBD, Ex-Servicemen).

(ii.) ₹500/- i.e after deducting the Application Fee in respect of all other candidates.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ISRO.