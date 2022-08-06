Home / Education / Employment News / ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 19 Post Graduate Teacher & other posts

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 19 Post Graduate Teacher & other posts

employment news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 05:21 PM IST
ISRO-SDSC will recruit candidates for Post Graduate Teacher and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SDSC on shar.gov.in.
ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 19 Post Graduate Teacher &amp; other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 19 Post Graduate Teacher & other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Space Research Organisation- Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO-SDSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Post Graduate Teacher and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SDSC on shar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Post Graduate Teacher: 5 Posts
  • Trained Graduate Teacher: 9 Posts
  • Primary Teacher: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The mode of Selection will be Written Test and Skill Test. Based on the performance in the Written Test, candidates will be shortlisted for Skill Test, generally in 1:7 ratio with a minimum of 10 candidates to the category-wise number of vacancies.

Application Fees

There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) for each application. However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs.750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty only) per application as Processing fee. The Processing fee will be refunded to candidates who appear in the written test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
isro sarkari naukri
isro sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out